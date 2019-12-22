One dead and two injured in Kitchener shooting

Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Kitchener’s southwest end that left 19-year-old Laurier student Yafiet Rezene dead and two others injured. Residents on Windale Crescent say they heard gunshots from a house around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators were on scene until Wednesday and say an altercation broke out at a house party between groups of people who were known to each other.

“We do believe that it is very solvable,” said WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin.

This was the 20th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region and the fifth homicide by a gun. Police have made two arrests for obstruction and a drug charge. Officials are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

Two dead, two others injured following crash on Hwy. 401

A three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 east of Cambridge has left two people dead and sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two deceased passengers have been identified as 65-year-old Ramnauth Seebachan and 59-year-old Pardmini Seebachan, both from Cambridge. OPP confirm they were husband and wife.

Police bust multi-million dollar illegal gambling operation allegedly tied to Hell’s Angels

Police have broken up a multi-million dollar illegal gaming operation that was tied to a series of attempted murders, arsons, extortion threats, shootings and assaults. OPP launched Project Hobart as a result of an escalation of violence across Ontario and Quebec between August 2017 and May 2018.

Officials say 28 people are now facing a total of 228 charges, including bookmaking, firearm offences, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud.

OPP call Project Hobart a complex multijurisdictional investigation that involved 18 agencies. Waterloo Regional Police, Stratford Police and Woodstock Police, as well as policing services in London, Hamilton and Niagara were involved in the investigation.

Public school board closes all schools for one-day strike

Another one-day strike on Wednesday for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation forced Waterloo Region District School Board to close all its elementary and secondary schools.

This was the third in a series of one-day strikes sweeping the province. The first was province-wide; the second one didn't affect Waterloo Region. The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will keep its schools' doors open through the job action.

The latest one-day strike comes as the province and the teachers' union grapple over a deal. At the heart of their disagreement stand mandatory e-learning courses, an increase to average class sizes and compensation.

Kilt ban for GRT driver wasn't discriminatory, rights tribunal rules

A bus driver sent home to change out of the kilt he wore to work on a casual Friday was not a victim of anti-Scottish discrimination, Ontario's human rights tribunal has ruled.

In its decision, the tribunal decided that Tracy Macdonnell had provided no evidence the directive from Grand River Transit was improper.

The incident arose on a charity-fundraising Friday in October 2017, when a supervisor told the 14-year driver to change out of his rented kilt into a proper uniform. Macdonnell alleged discrimination because of his Scottish ancestry. He argued what he wore was akin to wearing a turban for religious reasons or clothing from other countries. He admitted to deliberately defying the no-kilt order so he could press his case.