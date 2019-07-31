

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening to a plaza in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.

Police located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit, General Detectives and Forensic Identification officers are investigating.

There will be an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

Ornge air ambulance tells CTV News they received a request but all available assets were transporting other patients.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.