Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 401 westbound Tuesday morning: police

OPP say a pedestrian has died on Highway 401 after a two vehicle crash that happened at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

In tweet posted at 7:04 a.m, an audio recording described how one of the occupants from the original crash got out of their vehicle to assess the situation and speak to other driver. That is when a third vehicle hit the pedestrian who died at the scene.

The OPP said the westbound lane of the 401 was closed for most of the morning, and is expected to re-open at 8 a.m.

More details to come.