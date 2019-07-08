

CTV Kitchener





Police in Middlesex County are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle near Ingersoll on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle travelling eastbound crossed the centre line and struck the mirror of a vehicle travelling westbound, before making contact with another westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead in hospital, police say.

At this time they are still working to identify next of kin.

Police say Hamilton Road west of the village of Putman is closed for their investigation.