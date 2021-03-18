Advertisement
Fatal industrial accident under investigation in Brantford
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:13PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:18PM EDT
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- One person is dead following an industrial accident in Brantford.
Brantford police said it happened at 1 Wellington Square on Thursday afternoon.
The ministry of labour has been called in to investigate.