Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigation

Aftermath of a fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Apr. 10, 2022) Aftermath of a fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Apr. 10, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver