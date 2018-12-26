

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is dead after a house fire broke out in Huron County, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police say emergency responders were called to a home near Wingham, Ont., that was engulfed in flames around 10 a.m.

Investigators say firefighters entered the home and found a man's body.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.