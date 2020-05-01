KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash on Arthur Street north of Elmira.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night near Reid Woods Drive.

Police reports indicate that a vehicle was travelling north when it struck a cyclist.

The driver initially stopped to offer assistance but then fled the scene, according to officials.

A 17-year-old male and rider of the bicycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

WRPS described the driver as a white man in his 20s, around six feet tall, with brown hair.

The vehicle in question is described as a dark grey, 2012-2017 Cheverlot Sonic.

Damage from the crash can be seen on the front and passenger sides of the sedan, police say.

Major crimes, traffic services, and forensic units are all investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police.