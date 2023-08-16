Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton

A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton has been shut down after a fatal head-on crash.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

“A northbound passenger vehicle – for some reason – moved into the southbound lanes, striking a delivery truck head-on that was travelling in the right lane,” Schmidt said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The delivery truck driver suffered minor injuries, Schmidt said.

Highway 6 is closed between Concession roads 11 and 12 and detours are in place.

Schmidt said the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours as investigators work to reconstruct the collision.

Anyone who witnesses the crash is asked to contact police.