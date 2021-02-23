KITCHENER -- Fatal crashes in Waterloo Region reached a 12-year high in 2020.

Now, regional police say they'll deploy more officers to rural areas to help combat the problem and keep everyone safe.

Last year, 20 people died in 19 crashes in the region. Eighty-nine per cent of the crashes were attributed to distracted driving, speeding, impairment or seatbelts.

Police said 53 per cent of fatal crashes in 2020, and 44 per cent of major injury collisions, happening in a rural location. Police plan to ramp up enforcement by 10 per cent on both rural and urban roads.

Officials said serious collisions often happen in rural areas because vehicles are travelling at higher rates of speed. They also said driver fatigue and visibility are common factors in these crashes.

The full report on fatal crashes in 2020 can be found here.