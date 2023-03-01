Fatal crash under investigation near Elora

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a fatal collision near Elora.

On Wednesday at 9:01 a.m., police tweeted Wellington Road 7 was closed between Fourth and Sixth Lines.

Police said the road was closed due to a fatal collision.

ROAD CLOSURE: Wellington Road 7 is closed between the 4th and 6th Line due to a fatal motor vehicle collision #Guelph #Elora. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 1, 2023

More to come.