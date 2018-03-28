

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles in Haldimand County.

First responders were called to the crash on Highway 3 near Dunnville on Wednesday where police say a vehicle and a large construction truck collided.

The male driver of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

According to police, he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A section of the highway has been closed for the police investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.