Fatal crash under investigation in Dunnville
Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating a fatal collision near Dunnville. (Photo: Ontario Provincial Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 10:01AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles in Haldimand County.
First responders were called to the crash on Highway 3 near Dunnville on Wednesday where police say a vehicle and a large construction truck collided.
The male driver of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.
According to police, he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A section of the highway has been closed for the police investigation.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.