Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.

Emergency crews shut down a section of Perth County Line 86, between Road 175 and Road 176, on Friday night.

ROAD CLOSURE: Perth Line 86 is closed between Road 175 and Road 176 #Listowel following a fatal collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 16, 2022

Police have not confirmed any details about the collision, other than to say that it is fatal and that a section of Line 86 is closed.

Police and heavy tow trucks were at the scene late Friday night.

At least one vehicle was severely damaged. It was seen being driven away from the crash scene on a flatbed truck.

Another vehicle, which appears to be a large truck, was tipped over on its side in a ditch.

A tow truck driver at the scene told CTV News the road is likely to remain closed all night and possibly into the morning, and that another heavy tow truck was expected at the scene overnight.

Someone living nearby told CTV News that the crash happened around 5 p.m., adding that some people in the area rushed to the scene to try to help.

CTV has reached out to OPP for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.