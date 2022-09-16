Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County

A heavily damaged vehicle is loaded onto a flatbed truck at the scene of a fatal crash in Listowel. (Dan Lauckner) Sep. 16, 2022 A heavily damaged vehicle is loaded onto a flatbed truck at the scene of a fatal crash in Listowel. (Dan Lauckner) Sep. 16, 2022

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver