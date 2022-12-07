Fatal crash in Cambridge results in oil spill

One person is dead and a section of a major Cambridge Road has been shut down in both directions after a crash that resulted in what police are calling a “large oil/diesel spill.”

At 5:16 a.m. Wednesday, Waterloo regional police tweeted that Hespeler Road was closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road.

Police say the collision involved an SUV and a transport truck. A male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 1:40 p.m., eight hours after they shut down the road, police said it would remain closed for several more hours as crews cleaned up a large spill.

Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to contact police.