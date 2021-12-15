Fatal crash closes portion of Windham Road 2 in Norfolk County

NORFOLK -

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed a section of Windham Road 2 in Norfolk County on Wednesday.

Police have yet to confirm how many people or vehicles were involved in the collision.

In a tweet posted at 2:48 p.m., OPP said Windham Road 2 is closed between Windham West Quarter Line Road and Kelvin Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be given when available.