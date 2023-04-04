Fatal crash closes off section of major Kitchener road

A portion of Bridge Street East has been closed off due to a fatal collision.

Waterloo regional police tweeted around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday that the major Kitchener road has been closed between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road.

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridge Street will be closed in both directions due to a crash investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

This is a developing story. More to come.