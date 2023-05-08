Fatal crash closes Hwy 401 westbound through Cambridge

Highway 401 westbound remains closed through Cambridge, Ont. as police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash.

Police tweeted about the closure between Highway 8 and Homer Watson Boulevard at 8:32 a.m. Monday.

In an update posted at 11:35 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the crash was fatal. All westbound traffic is being forced off Highway 401 at Highway 8.

“If you’re traveling through that area, obviously expect delays or detours,” Schmidt said.

The eastbound Highway 401 is unaffected, although there may be slowdowns due to the visual distraction, Schmidt said.

Investigators and collision reconstructionists are on scene. Other officers are currently notifying family and next of kin, he said.

<br />