One person is dead after a collision on Highway 8 in Perth County.

Police say two vehicles collided east of Stratford around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say an eastbound sedan lost control and was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man in the pickup truck, a 68-year-old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

A portion of Highway 8 is currently closed.