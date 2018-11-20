Featured
Fatal crash closes Highway 8 near Stratford
A collision claimed the life of one man east of Stratford on Tuesday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:23AM EST
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 8 in Perth County.
Police say two vehicles collided east of Stratford around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say an eastbound sedan lost control and was hit by a westbound pickup truck.
Police say the driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man in the pickup truck, a 68-year-old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
A portion of Highway 8 is currently closed.