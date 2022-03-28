Fatal crash closes highway 7/8

Highway 7/8 remains closed east of New Hamburg, between Road 102 and Road 104, as police investigate a fatal crash.

According to the Perth County OPP, emergency crews responded to the two vehicle crash just before 6:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead as a result.

According to police the investigation is ongoing and the surrounding areas remain closed as members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting Perth County OPP with the investigation.

The road will likely be closed for a number of hours.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy8 (Line 34) between Road 102 and Road 104 #NewHamburg - Road closed for investigation following collision. ^jt pic.twitter.com/BQOH1Ajkrt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 28, 2022

This story will be updated as information becomes available.