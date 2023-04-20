Fatal crash closes Highway 401 westbound near Cambridge

A fatal crash has closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. between Highway 6 North and Townline Road, according to a video posted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In the video, Const. Kerry Schmidt said the collision involved two vehicles, a passenger vehicle and delivery truck. He said the delivery truck was disabled and on the side of the highway at the time of the crash.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead, Schmidt said.

Vehicles are being detoured up Highway 6, across Wellington Road 34 and down Townline Road back to the 401. The eastbound lanes remain open.

Schmidt said he expects the westbound lanes to be closed for several hours.

This story will be updated.