Fatal crash closes Highway 401
One person died in crash on Highway 401 in Elgin County near West Lorne on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 4:22PM EDT
A driver was killed Saturday on Highway 401 near West Lorne.
OPP say a transport truck was pulling out of a service centre around 7:30 a.m. when a car hit it from behind.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was heavy fog at the time but it’s not clear whether it was a factor in the crash.
The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately six hours.