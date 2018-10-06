

CTV Kitchener





A driver was killed Saturday on Highway 401 near West Lorne.

OPP say a transport truck was pulling out of a service centre around 7:30 a.m. when a car hit it from behind.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was heavy fog at the time but it’s not clear whether it was a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately six hours.