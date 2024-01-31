Fatal crash closes eastbound Highway 7/8

Police have shut down a section of Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener as they investigate a fatal crash and work to identify the driver killed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police got a call about a rollover near Trussler Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Only one vehicle was involved. It ended up in the centre ditch.

The driver was ejected and was lying on the highway, Schmidt said.

“First responders and passersby were providing whatever first aid they could,” he said. “Paramedics got to the scene and attempted to resuscitate, unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Schmidt said collision reconstructionists and representatives from the coroner’s office are on their way to the scene.

Investigators will work to identify the man who was killed and also what caused the crash.

“If you have any information that can assist us with identifying and placing the vehicle and the driver prior to this crash, please call the Cambridge detachment,” he said.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 are closed at Trussler and traffic is being rerouted.

The westbound lanes remain open.

Schmidt said the closure is expected to last for several hours.