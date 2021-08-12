KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal car crash just off of Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Emergency were called to the incident on Plains Road around 9 p.m Thursday.

On Friday morning, officials confirmed that a 46-year-old Kitchener man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the car left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.