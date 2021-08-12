Advertisement
Fatal crash at Plains and Fischer Hallman Roads: WRPS
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:47PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 13, 2021 9:02AM EDT
WRPS investigate a serious crash on Plains Road, just off of Fischer-Hallman Road. (Scott Clarke/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 13, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal car crash just off of Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Emergency were called to the incident on Plains Road around 9 p.m Thursday.
On Friday morning, officials confirmed that a 46-year-old Kitchener man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say the car left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.