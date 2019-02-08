

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 6 just south of Arthur.

Officers responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police confirmed in a press release that there was a fatality.

The road was closed between Wellington Road 17 and Wellington Road 109.

In the press release, police said that the road and weather conditions were extremely poor. They advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.