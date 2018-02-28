Featured
Fatal collision under investigation in Paris after elderly woman hit crossing the street
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 6:19PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say an elderly woman who was seriously hurt after she was struck by a vehicle in Brant County has now died.
Police say the 74-year-old woman was crossing Silver Street at Oak Avenue in Paris at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she hit.
OPP say a 31-year-old Brant County man was behind the wheel.
The elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where police say she died.
The investigation is ongoing.