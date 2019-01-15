Featured
Fatal collision shuts down Highway 6 South
An early morning fatal collision has shut down Highway 6 South near Flamborough (Matt Ethier/CTV Kitchener)
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:55AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:59AM EST
OPP have closed Highway 6 South near Flamborough after a fatal collision.
It happened this morning sometime before 6 a.m. .
The highway is closed between Concession 6 East and Safari Road.
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved in the collision or if there are any other injuries.
A reopening time is unknown at this time.