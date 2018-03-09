

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 6.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway south of Jarvis around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a rolled-over vehicle and a downed power line.

According to Haldimand County OPP, the driver of the vehicle had been ejected from the vehicle after hitting a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

Highway 6 remained closed between Haldimand Road 70 and Concession 6 Walpole as of 7 a.m.