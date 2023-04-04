Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation

A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township

Police said on Tuesday around 4 a.m., emergency services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Bridge Street East.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, a red Ford pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

Bridge Street was closed in both directions between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road.

The roadway was reopen just before 11 a.m., police said in an update.

"Another accident on this very strange stretch of road. There seems to be a lot accidents here for some reason," said Paula Nunes, who works in the area.

This is the second fatal collision along the stretch of roadway in the last month.

On March 11, Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman from Mississauga died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East.

“Through the initial investigation, it was determined that a Mini Cooper was travelling west on Bridge Street East when it left the roadway and struck a snowbank and a hydro wire before coming to a stop in a wooded area,” police said in a news release at the time.

Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths with the WRPS said the investigation is still ongoing.

He noted both crashes invovled a single vehicle along the roadway, however, the two crashes occured in different spots.