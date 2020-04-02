Fatal collision in Erin: OPP
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 7:11AM EDT
Part of Eighth Line in Erin was closed for a police investigation into a fatal crash on Wednesday evening.
KITCHENER -- A fatal collision shut down part of a side road in Erin for most of Wednesday evening.
Police posted about the closure on the OPP West Region Twitter account at about 6:30 p.m.
Eighth Line between Sideroad 5 and Wellington Road 124 was shut down while crews were on scene.
OPP tweeted that the road reopened at about midnight.
CTV News reached out to OPP for comment, but no further details were provided at this time.