KITCHENER -- A fatal collision shut down part of a side road in Erin for most of Wednesday evening.

Police posted about the closure on the OPP West Region Twitter account at about 6:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: Eighth Li between Sideroad 5 and Wellington Rd 124 #Erin - Road closed following fatal collision. #OPP on scene. ^jt pic.twitter.com/FL8jgerLVe — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 1, 2020

Eighth Line between Sideroad 5 and Wellington Road 124 was shut down while crews were on scene.

OPP tweeted that the road reopened at about midnight.

CTV News reached out to OPP for comment, but no further details were provided at this time.