Fatal collision closes Hespeler Road

Hespeler Road in Cambridge remains closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for a fatal collision investigation.

Police tweeted about the road closure early Wednesday morning and then provided an update hours later.

According to the update, the crash involved a transport truck and an SUV. Police say the male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are flying a remote piloted vehicle in the area to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to contact police.