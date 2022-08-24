Fatal collision closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403

A fatal collision on Wednesday has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

“The eastbound lanes only are closed at Oxford Road 55 for a collision investigation involving a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle. Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis in a video posted to Twitter.

Vitalis added that there is no time frame for the road reopening as investigators are still on scene.

Police are withholding the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.