Fatal 2-vehicle crash in Zorra Township

One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Oxford County.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a collision at the intersection of Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

OPP, Oxford County Fire Services and Oxford County Paramedic Services responded to the scene. Police say one of the vehicles was a motorcycle and the other was a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

According to police, the driver of the SUV was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old from Dorchester, was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

Sections of Road 96 and 37th Line were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.