KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal 2-vehicle crash in Zorra Township

    (Source: Images_By_Kenny/iStock / Getty Images Plus) (Source: Images_By_Kenny/iStock / Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Oxford County.

    At around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a collision at the intersection of Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

    OPP, Oxford County Fire Services and Oxford County Paramedic Services responded to the scene. Police say one of the vehicles was a motorcycle and the other was a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

    According to police, the driver of the SUV was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old from Dorchester, was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

    Sections of Road 96 and 37th Line were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News