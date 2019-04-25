Featured
Fashion show fundraiser supports children with cancer
Proceeds from this year's Fashion For Life event will be donated to Grand River Hospital.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 11:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 11:48PM EDT
A Kitchener fundraiser is celebrating its tenth anniversary supporting children with cancer.
More than 500 people attended the sold out event at Lot42 on Thursday evening.
This year the proceeds are being donated to Grand River Hospital.
According to organizers the hospital treats 20,000 children every year in its cancer centre.
Last year the fashion show raised $30,000 and organizers are hopeful this year’s event will surpass that amount.