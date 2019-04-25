

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener fundraiser is celebrating its tenth anniversary supporting children with cancer.

More than 500 people attended the sold out event at Lot42 on Thursday evening.

This year the proceeds are being donated to Grand River Hospital.

According to organizers the hospital treats 20,000 children every year in its cancer centre.

Last year the fashion show raised $30,000 and organizers are hopeful this year’s event will surpass that amount.