Emergency services responded to a farm accident near Conestogo Lake.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sideroad 15.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the farm and found a male unresponsive in an underground holding tank.

The 24-year-old from Holland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted, and the man’s death is under investigation.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.