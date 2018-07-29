

CTV Kitchener





It’s been a hot and dry summer so far in Waterloo region.

While the weather may be nice for some people to enjoy, it’s a far cry from the perfect scenario for farmers.

“The weather’s always a challenge,” says Jeff Stager, an executive for the Waterloo Federation of Agriculture.

“We’ve experienced some really hot weather,” he adds. “Typically rainfall here in Ontario can be pretty sporadic."

Other farmers agree.

“It’s been very dry,” says Trevor Herrle-Braun, of Herrle’s Country Farm Market. “Finally we got some rain; it’s really helped our crops.”

“A little bit of rain here and there is better than a lot all at once,” he adds.

What could surprise people is that some farmers are thankful for the dry summer weather.

“That way we can give the crops the amount of water they need,” says Herrle. “Too much water and cooler temperatures is not ideal for fruits and vegetables.”

The warm weather may be nice for fruits and vegetables, however, field crops, corn and soy beans suffer in the heat.

“Having this rain has really helped the beans and the field corn to green up again and look nice,” says Herrle, “that rain couldn’t have come at a better time for everyone.”

It’s still only halfway into the summer growing season, so farmers can only hope the weather continues to cooperate.

“The good news is that there’s crop insurance for farmers in Ontario,” says Stager. “Every farm is in a different position, but it’s a great option to have since the weather is out of our control.”