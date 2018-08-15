

CTV Kitchener





Each year, food banks across the region face low food numbers or shortages in the summer due to lower donations.

A group of local farmers are doing their part to help the situation.

The extended Herrle family at Herrle’s Country Farm Markets has donated over 5,000 pounds of fresh beans to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region this summer, and plans on donating the same amount of corn.

“What we’ve been doing this last year is we’ve been trying to grow a little bit more, and give back to an agency like the food bank,” said Trevor Herrle Braun.

At a time when the Food Bank of Waterloo Region is down an estimated 26,000 pounds of non-perishable foods year over year, the donations make a big difference.

The Herrle farm is one of seven offering help to local food causes.

Sarah Martin Mills runs an organic farm in Cambridge.

“We’re able to give 100 per cent of our proceeds to the Mennonite Central Committee’s food security program,” she said.

The program offers loans and services such as well installation to communities abroad.

Both are examples of the impact a farmer can have on his or her community.