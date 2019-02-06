

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Woolwich.

Police say a tractor trailer and a farm tractor were involved in the crash on Wednesday.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. The driver of the farm vehicle was the one hospitalized.

A witness says they gave the injured driver CPR until paramedics arrived.

Northfield Drive East was closed between Line 86 and Sugar Forest Place for much of the afternoon while police investigated.

According to a police tweet, the road will be closed for an extended period.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and that it was too early to tell what caused the collision.

There was no word on any charges.