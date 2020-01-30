KITCHENER -- A popular Ontario food store is coming to Waterloo.

Farm Boy, which already has stores in Kitchener and Cambridge, plans to open a third location in the region.

The City of Waterloo has confirmed to CTV News that the store will sit at 417 King Street North.

City officials say they recently gave the green light to the site plan for the store and the owners are working toward obtaining a building permit.

Farm boy announced the development of 10 new Canadian stores in December but that list didn’t include Waterloo.

According to a press release on the company's website, Farm Boy currently has 37 stores across the province.

The chain started in Cornwall, Ontario in 1981, and expanded into Ottawa in the nineties and early 2000's and then more recently in the GTA.

The store is now owned by Empire Company, which also owns Sobeys’s.