KITCHENER -- Stratford residents were treated to the sound of trumpets Monday, on what was supposed to be opening night for the Stratford Festival.

The start of every season is usually marked with fanfare.

While the festival has been cancelled this year, the city wanted to continue the tradition.

Trumpeters lined up and played on the balcony while residents stood outside enjoying the music. At the end, there were cheers and applause.

Video of the performance was posted to Twitter by costume designer Michelle Bohn.

Along with the video she tweeted: “We still deserve a fanfare, friends, even if we can’t open our shows.”

This was just one of the ways the Stratford Festival is honouring what would have been their 2020 season.

On Monday night they held an online celebration which featured the “Stratford Adventure,” the Oscar-nominated documentary about the founding of the festival.

The Stratford Festival is also offering free online access to its archived plays.