Featured
Fandoms collide at Kitchener Comic Con
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 6:43PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 3, 2019 11:55AM EST
Superheroes, supervillains and comic book characters came to life at this year’s Kitchener Comic Con.
The event brings together a variety of fandoms from Marvel, DC Comics, cartoons, video games and sci-fi shows.
Cosplayers and comic book creators filled Kitchener City Hall Saturday.
Organizers say about 10,000 people came out to the event last year.
Comic Con continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.