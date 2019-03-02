

CTV Kitchener





Superheroes, supervillains and comic book characters came to life at this year’s Kitchener Comic Con.

The event brings together a variety of fandoms from Marvel, DC Comics, cartoons, video games and sci-fi shows.

Cosplayers and comic book creators filled Kitchener City Hall Saturday.

Organizers say about 10,000 people came out to the event last year.

Comic Con continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.