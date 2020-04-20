KITCHENER -- The family of a 105-year-old woman is growing concerned about the state of the long-term care home where she lives.

Irene Bitschy lives at Forest Heights Revera in Kitchener and tested positive for COVID-19.

Her family says she is not fully mobile, she's unable to get out of bed by herself and is starting to show signs of dementia.

Her granddaughter, Heidi Sproul, says they are concerned about the home itself.

"Everyone's pretty horrified and sad for our grandma," Sproul says.

"We've heard that staff are having to do double shifts, so we're very concerned, not only for our grandmother, but for the staff. How can they keep going like this?"

Forest Heights Revera LTC has been the hardest-hit home in Waterloo Region.

An outbreak was declared there on April 1. As of April 20, 101 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 40 staff. Eleven people there have died.

There are active outbreaks at 14 long-term care and retirement homes in the region. Three have been declared over since Friday.

These facilities account for 266 cases of the region's total, or a little more than half.

Public health officials say that's at least partly because of prioritized testing aimed at those settings.