Two Rockwood parents have pulled out all the stops to make a custom school bus for their son.

Dylan Craig lives with special needs, and other than his parents, his favourite things are buses.

As his siblings began getting their drivers’ licenses, he asked if his father could make him one.

Colin Craig isn’t a mechanic, but he figured he would take on the challenge to make his son happy.

“It was a challenge but I like to tinker and build stuff. The big payout is when he sees it,” he said.

The bus, which began its life as a lawnmower, began its transformation in June.

It only moves about as fast as a walking pace, and stops using a friction brake which is similiar to a bike brake.

To make the most of the driving season, Dylan’s birthday celebrations have been moved from October to this Saturday.