

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





As Alison Lewis remembers it, she was in her bed, going to sleep – and then she was in an ambulance, confused and afraid.

“I couldn’t feel my whole body,” she says.

“I didn’t know what was going on. It was a very scary experience.”

When she went to bed, Lewis’s father was the only other person home. The power was out, and her father was working to get a generator going.

A little while later – during the period Lewis doesn’t remember – her sister and mother returned home from a night out.

“We found my little sister and my dad unconscious, as well as the cat,” says her sister, Alicia Mighton.

Immediately, Mighton called 911 and started airing out the house. She gave CPR to the cat, bringing it back to consciousness, and First Aid to her sister and father.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters arrived at the Ottawa Street home shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Kitchener Fire Department platoon chief Terry Gitzel says there were “very high levels” of carbon monoxide inside.

The emergency workers soon pieced together what had happened. When the power went out, the father started up the generator in the garage – causing its exhaust fumes to seep into the house.

“Generators should only run outside,” Gitzel says.

The carbon monoxide detector inside the home was found to have not been working properly.

All four family members were taken to hospital. The father was in the worst shape, and was transferred to Hamilton General Hospital for a time before being returned to Kitchener.

“They said if my sister and my mom had waited five more minutes (to come home), he would have been dead,” Lewis says.

By Friday afternoon, the two daughters had been released while their parents remained under observation.

The family was supposed to leave Friday morning for a vacation to Cuba. That trip has since been delayed, although family members remain hopeful they can leave over the weekend.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy