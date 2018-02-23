

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters used ATVs to bring a family to safety after rising floodwaters left them trapped in their home.

Six Nations fire chief Matthew Millers says the family of three live on 4th Line near the Grand River and called for help around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters from Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County responded to help get through the water and bring the family to safety.

Crews were able to get the family out of the house and away from the water. The family will be staying with relatives until the water recedes.