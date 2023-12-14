Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident

An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”

The family has identified him as 27-year-old James Andrew Keith Bailey.

First responders were called a rural property on Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Provincial police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They didn’t share any further details about the cause of his death except to say that they were called to the property for a farming accident.

James’ family emailed a statement to CTV News on Thursday.

In it, his wife Amber said: “I will always be in awe of James. Anything he put his mind to doing he did so well. He made friends so effortlessly and would do all he could to help them. He was incredibly smart and love sharing his knowledge with anyone who asked. He was completely devoted to his family and his farm. He loved and was so proud of his children. His love and admiration extended generously to his nephews and nieces. I feel so blessed for the time my children and I had with him though I will always wish we had more.”

According to the statement, James and Amber met through 4-H when they were 10 years old. They married in 2016 and have four children: a two-year-old daughter and three boys aged four, six and eight.

“All James ever wanted to do was be a farmer,” his aunt Miriam Rumford said in the statement. “He was living out that dream with his wife and children who he adored. As a brother and uncle he was mischievous, loving and affectionate. His loss is indescribable.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with the costs associated with his passing.