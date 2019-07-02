

CTV Kitchener





A family says they were asked to leave a Kitchener pool for allowing their daughter, who has special needs, to use a pool floaty.

Selina Wheaton is a happy five-year-old girl. Her father Chris says she has cri-du-chat syndrome.

“She’s missing a small piece of the p arm of the fifth chromosome,” he explains. “With that comes physical and mental delays and we just go on with life and give her therapies and make sure that she’s as happy as possible so she learns the best she can.”

The family was at Kiwanis Pool on Sunday, equipped with a pool floaty with a covered centre to keep Selina out of the water.

“That allows Selina to go into the pool, when the pool is too cold she can't be submerged completely,” her father says. “Her sensory issues just kick in and she tenses right up and we don't know whether it’s painful or just uncomfortable.”

They say they had been at the pool for several hours when a lifeguard came by and asked them to leave on the grounds that the floaty was larger than the pool’s three-foot maximum.

“Now, we were told that it was supposed to be smaller than three feet,” explains Chris Wheaton. “Well, we got out a measuring tape, and that’s 32 inches.”

He says that the person in charge then made an announcement that all floaties had to be removed.

In a statement to CTV, the manager of aquatics for the City of Kitchener says that they’re aware of the situation and are looking into it.

“We will work to understand what happened and what can be done differently to ensure a safe and accommodating experience for all pool users,” Denise Keelan says in the statement.

The family says they don’t anticipate going back to Kiwanis Park because of the way the situation was handled.

With reporting from Marta Czurylowicz