1. Family rescued after drifting 4 km into Lake Ontario on a pool float

A family had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Ontario after a nighttime pool float adventure went wrong.

Police in Hamilton say that three adults had gone into the water on a pink flamingo pool float at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

2. A long-standing sculpture in downtown Kitchener is about to get a facelift

One notable landmark in downtown Kitchener will look a little different in a few days.

The art piece called ‘Aporia’, which stands on Frederick Street near Lancaster Street, is being restored.

3. Woman who was struck by a garbage truck while walking her dog has died: police

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a garbage truck while she was out walking her dog in Kitchener.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of The Country Way and Tuerr Drive in Kitchener at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

4. Kitchener and Guelph youths taken to hospital after reportedly taking drugs from strangers

A 14-year-old from Guelph and a 14-year-old from Kitchener were both taken to hospital after they reportedly consumed drugs given to them by strangers.

Norfolk County OPP first responded to an ambulance call at a Cedar Drive address just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

5. Eight staff members at Guelph LTC home test positive for COVID-19

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a senior’s residence in Guelph.

Public Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say eight staff members have tested positive for the virus at The Village of Riverside Glen.

None of them showed any symptoms of COVID-19.