Family rescued from Lake Ontario, Aporia makeover, pedestrian killed in crash: Top stories of the week
1. Family rescued after drifting 4 km into Lake Ontario on a pool float
A family had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Ontario after a nighttime pool float adventure went wrong.
Police in Hamilton say that three adults had gone into the water on a pink flamingo pool float at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
2. A long-standing sculpture in downtown Kitchener is about to get a facelift
One notable landmark in downtown Kitchener will look a little different in a few days.
The art piece called ‘Aporia’, which stands on Frederick Street near Lancaster Street, is being restored.
3. Woman who was struck by a garbage truck while walking her dog has died: police
A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a garbage truck while she was out walking her dog in Kitchener.
Emergency services responded to the intersection of The Country Way and Tuerr Drive in Kitchener at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
4. Kitchener and Guelph youths taken to hospital after reportedly taking drugs from strangers
A 14-year-old from Guelph and a 14-year-old from Kitchener were both taken to hospital after they reportedly consumed drugs given to them by strangers.
Norfolk County OPP first responded to an ambulance call at a Cedar Drive address just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.
5. Eight staff members at Guelph LTC home test positive for COVID-19
A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a senior’s residence in Guelph.
Public Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say eight staff members have tested positive for the virus at The Village of Riverside Glen.
None of them showed any symptoms of COVID-19.