Family of Port Dover man, 70, shot by Toronto police speaking out

PORT DOVER -

The family of a Port Dover man who was shot and killed by Toronto police earlier this month spoke about the incident on Thursday.

Rodger Kotanko, 70, was shot by police on Nov. 3 when police were conducting a search warrant at his Port Dover home.

A news release issued on behalf of the family Thursday morning said Kotanko was a gunsmith.

“Our entire family is struggling to come to terms with how this could happen,” said Suzanne Kantor, one of Kotanko’s siblings, in the release. “Rodger was someone people looked up to. He was down to earth; he was harmless. Yet his life was cut short in a manner we cannot begin to comprehend.”

His family held a media conference on Thursday morning, asking why Toronto police travelling 150 kilometres away from their headquarters, stormed into his home and fired four shots at Kotanko.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate Kotenko's death. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the SIU said they're required to complete an investigation within 120 days.