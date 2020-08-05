KITCHENER -- The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash is calling on the province to install a traffic signal at the intersection of the fatal collision.

Eric Fast, 46, died in late July after his motorcycle collided with an SUV at Highway 24 and German School Road in Brant County.

The crash prompted a call from the community to look for ways to improve the intersection.

On Wednesday evening Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma hosted a digital town hall meeting including representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the OPP, Brant County, the City of Brantford, and community members.

According to the MTO, the intersection of Highway 24 and German School Road receives an annual daily volume of 16,000 vehicles.

Their stats also show the intersection has seen nine collisions over the past five years, with one fatality.

The widow of Eric Fast spoke at the town hall meeting, and told the audience the loss of one life is too many.

“I've had some people reach out to me personally, who said they live on German School Road and they will not let their kids go that way, they will use alternate routes. The solution isn't to go a different way because that is blaming the drivers, my husband’s life was taken and I don't want anyone to lose someone,” said Nicole Fast.

Fast says she believes traffic lights are the appropriate fix for that intersection.

The MTO says they will be conducting a new traffic volumes and speed study in the fall.

They will also install a camera at the intersection to investigate driving issues.

Only after these studies are complete will they come back with a recommendation.