KITCHENER -- One family is down $1,300 from a fake government grant claiming to offer financial relief to those struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norfolk County OPP began investigating the incident around 2 p.m. on Friday at a South Walsingham address.

They say a resident noticed an ad on Facebook for a federal grant offering $50,000 to families going through difficult times in the pandemic.

Contact was made with someone claiming to be an agent for the U.S. government, according to officials.

Police say a money order for a requested $400 was sent, which was followed by a second request for additional funds to release the grant money being held in customs.

The victim reportedly forward around $900 in prepaid visa gift cards before realizing it was a scam and contacting police.

"If we can eliminate the economic incentives for scammers, we can eliminate their behavior completely,” said Inspt. Joseph Varga of Norfolk County OPP.

OPP advise residents to not give out bank account information to people that are unknown and not to pay money for something that is claiming to be a free government grant.